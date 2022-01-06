Left Menu

75 lakh people around the globe to perform Surya Namaskar on Makar Sankranti: Ayush minister

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 00:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 00:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14, as many as 75 lakh people around the globe will perform Surya Namaskar. According to an Ayush ministry statement, other ministries will also join the exercise.

Enhancing immunity level has become imperative due to the pandemic, Sonowal said, adding his ministry aims to encourage more people to perform Surya Namaskar, a yoga practice that helps in strengthening not only the body but also the mind.

Sonowal and his deputy Munjapara Mahendrabhai asked the Ayush ministry officials to expand the scope of the ministry's campaigns because of the rising Covid cases in the country.

During the first and second waves of Covid infections in the country, the Ayush Ministry, in coordination with states, had prepared herbal concoctions such as Ayush Kwath, Ayush-64, Swasthya Raksha Kit, Aayu Raksha Kit, Kabasura Kudineer to assist in fighting the pandemic.

