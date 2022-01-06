Left Menu

Mandaviya meets coronavirus-infected healthcare workers at AIIMS

Met corona infected healthcare workers at AIIMS New Delhi today and inquired about their health.Our health army is playing an important role in keeping the country safe. The country is safe only when they are healthy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2022 18:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 18:32 IST
Mandaviya meets coronavirus-infected healthcare workers at AIIMS
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met coronavirus-infected doctors and health workers at AIIMS Delhi and asked about their well-being.

He appealed to all citizens to adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior and take the vaccine in view of rising cases in the country.

Around 150 healthcare workers including over 50 doctors of AIIMS have tested positive in the last three-four days.

Mandaviya wore personal protective equipment (PPE) and visited healthcare workers who are admitted in the hospital. ''Met corona infected healthcare workers at AIIMS New Delhi today and inquired about their health.

''Our health army is playing an important role in keeping the country safe. The country is safe only when they are healthy. I pray for all HCW's speedy recovery,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet.

According to sources, 21 healthcare workers who cannot isolate themselves at home are admitted in the hospital while the rest are in home isolation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segregation case

Louisiana governor to pardon plaintiff in landmark Supreme Court racial segr...

 Global
2
Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

Scientists confirm Southern Ocean absorbs much more carbon than it releases

 United States
3
Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

Taiwan says to set up $200 mln fund to invest in Lithuania

 Lithuania
4
Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing consumer IoT

Telecommunication Engineering Centre releases Code of Practice for securing ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022