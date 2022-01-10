TN CM launches precaution dose against COVID-19 for healthcare workers, others

With a steep rise in coronavirus positive cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched the precaution dose against COVID-19 for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities in the state.

Those who have completed nine months (39 weeks) from the date of the second dose administered to them are eligible to receive the precaution dose from today. The same vaccine that has been administered for the previous two doses will be given as the precaution dose, according to the State health department. The present drive has been initiated following instructions from the Central government to roll out the precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those aged 60 years and above.

As of January 6, 2022, 8.60 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated with both Covishield and Covaxin. Of them, 5.05 crore (87.27 percent) received the first dose while 3.55 crore (61.31 percent) got the second dose. In addition, 18.18 lakh children, mostly school students, in the 15 to 18 years age group have also been administered the jabs, according to Dr. T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, here. The Chief Minister had recently launched the inoculation drive for school students.

Also, Stalin launched the extended Chief Minister's Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme for a further five years to accredited journalists, healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the 60 plus, on the occasion.

