Left Menu

TN CM launches precaution dose against COVID-19 for healthcare workers, others

The same vaccine that has been administered for the previous two doses will be given as the precaution dose, according to the State health department.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-01-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 10-01-2022 12:26 IST
TN CM launches precaution dose against COVID-19 for healthcare workers, others
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With a steep rise in coronavirus positive cases and the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched the precaution dose against COVID-19 for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those above 60 years of age with co-morbidities in the state.

Those who have completed nine months (39 weeks) from the date of the second dose administered to them are eligible to receive the precaution dose from today. The same vaccine that has been administered for the previous two doses will be given as the precaution dose, according to the State health department. The present drive has been initiated following instructions from the Central government to roll out the precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and those aged 60 years and above.

As of January 6, 2022, 8.60 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated with both Covishield and Covaxin. Of them, 5.05 crore (87.27 percent) received the first dose while 3.55 crore (61.31 percent) got the second dose. In addition, 18.18 lakh children, mostly school students, in the 15 to 18 years age group have also been administered the jabs, according to Dr. T S Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health & Preventive Medicine, here. The Chief Minister had recently launched the inoculation drive for school students.

Also, Stalin launched the extended Chief Minister's Comprehensive Medical Insurance Scheme for a further five years to accredited journalists, healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the 60 plus, on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up to 15 new drugs; Japan billionaire Maezawa: going to space makes you obsessed with Earth

Science News Roundup: Sanofi partners with AI firm Exscientia to develop up ...

 Global
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer on table -Washington Post; U.S. FAA details 50 airports that will have 5G buffer zones and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Manchin's $1.8 trillion spending offer no longer o...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakhstan; Kazakhstan says situation stabilised, president firmly in charge after unrest and more

World News Roundup: Pope calls for dialogue, justice to end unrest in Kazakh...

 Global
4
Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screening

Study finds blood tests help predict who may benefit from lung cancer screen...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022