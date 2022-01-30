Left Menu

Italy reports 104,065 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 235 deaths

Italy reported 104,065 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 137,147 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 235 from 377.

Italy reports 104,065 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 235 deaths
Italy reported 104,065 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, against 137,147 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 235 from 377. Italy has registered 146,149 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 10.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,617 on Sunday, down from 19,636 a day earlier. There were 95 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 118 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 1,593 from a previous 1,588.

Some 818,169 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 999,490, the health ministry said.

