Italy reports 50,534 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 252 deaths

Italy reported 50,534 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, against 53,662 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 252 from 314.

Italy has registered 152,848 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.4 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 13,387 on Saturday, down from 13,948 a day earlier.

There were 76 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 52 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 953 from 987. Some 492,045 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with 510,283 the day before, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)