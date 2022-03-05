Left Menu

Italy reports 39,963 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 173 deaths

Italy reported 39,963 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 38,095 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 173 from 210. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 609 from a previous 625. Some 381,484 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 388,836, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 05-03-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 22:24 IST
Italy reports 39,963 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 173 deaths
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy reported 39,963 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 38,095 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 173 from 210. Italy has registered 155,782 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 12.99 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,974 on Saturday, down from 9,297 a day earlier. There were 59 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 31 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 609 from a previous 625.

Some 381,484 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 388,836, the health ministry said. (Editing by Crispian Balmer)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency cites source as saying

BRIEF-Aeroflot CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov has left his job - Tass news agency...

 Global
4
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022