South Africa Takes Over Management of Grootvlei Maximum Prison

South Africa's Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has officially assumed full management of the former Mangaung Correctional Centre, marking the end of a 25-year public-private partnership and bringing the facility back under direct government control.

Government ends 25-year private management agreement

From July 1, the correctional facility, now renamed Grootvlei Maximum Correctional Centre, is being managed entirely by the Department of Correctional Services. The transition follows the conclusion of the department's 25-year public-private partnership with Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts, which was operated by G4S. Officials said the handover was carefully planned to ensure that prison operations continued without interruption during the change in management.

Facility remains fully operational

The department confirmed that the prison is operating in line with the Correctional Services Act, 1998, as well as all relevant regulations, policies and operational standards governing correctional facilities in South Africa. Authorities said the centre remains fully functional, with measures in place to ensure the safe, secure and humane detention of inmates while maintaining the continuity of daily services.

Focus on rehabilitation and public safety

The Department of Correctional Services said bringing the prison under direct government management reflects its commitment to strengthening a correctional system that upholds constitutional values and prioritises rehabilitation and reintegration. Officials added that the move places greater emphasis on public safety while ensuring correctional services continue to be delivered according to national standards under the department's direct oversight.