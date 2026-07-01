Nirmala Sitharaman Begins France Visit to Boost Economic Ties

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has begun an official visit to France, where she will hold a series of high-level meetings focused on strengthening the India–France Strategic Partnership and expanding cooperation in trade, investment, technology and innovation.

A major highlight of the visit will be the India–France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in Aix-en-Provence, which will be co-chaired by Sitharaman and France's Minister of Economy, Finance and Industrial and Energy Sovereignty, Roland Lescure. The dialogue will focus on identifying new opportunities for bilateral cooperation across key sectors and further strengthening economic and financial relations between the two countries.

Investment, business and technology in focus

During her visit, Sitharaman will meet leading global CEOs in one-on-one discussions and participate in a roundtable with senior business executives. The interactions will showcase India's strong macroeconomic performance, ongoing structural reforms, growing investment opportunities and long-term growth potential.

She will also speak at the Les Rencontres Économiques d'Aix-en-Provence, one of Europe's leading economic forums, where she will join a panel discussion on "How to Promote the Growth of a New Middle Class." The annual event brings together government leaders, economists, central bankers, business executives and academics from around the world to discuss global economic challenges.

Visits to ITER, cyber hub and Indian community

The Finance Minister will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) at Cadarache, one of the world's largest international nuclear fusion research projects involving more than 30 partner countries, including India and France. She is also scheduled to visit Campus Cyber, France's national centre for cybersecurity innovation, research and skill development, where discussions are expected to focus on strengthening cyber resilience and promoting digital innovation.

In addition, Sitharaman will meet Renaud Muselier, President of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur (PACA) Region, to discuss cooperation in investment, clean energy, technology, innovation and regional economic partnerships. She will conclude her visit with an interaction with members of the Indian diaspora in France.