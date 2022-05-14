Covid: 5 new cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded five fresh Covid cases on Friday that took the infection tally to 4,54,131, officials said. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours, they said, adding that the death toll stands at 4,751.

Of the new cases, three were from Jammu and two from Kashmir division, officials said, adding that 18 of the 20 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh infection.

There are 55 active cases while the overall recoveries has reached 4,49,325, officials said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.

