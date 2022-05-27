First case of monkeypox confirmed in Finland
Finland has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the Helsinki hospital district said on Friday.
An orthopoxvirus infection was detected in the Helsinki region on Wednesday and has now been sequenced to confirm it was monkeypox.
Global health officials have sounded the alarm over rising cases in Europe and elsewhere of the monkeypox, which is a type of viral infection more common to the west and central Africa.
