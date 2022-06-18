Left Menu

Chile reports first case of monkeypox

Argentina was the first Latin American country to report a case of monkeypox, which was later joined by Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 18-06-2022 02:24 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 02:24 IST
Chile confirmed on Friday the country's first case of monkeypox, the health ministry said in a statement.

The statement said the person was a young man from the Metropolitan Region who had traveled to Europe. It added that he is in good health with no complications, but presenting symptoms including lesions, scabs, skin spots and lymphadenopathy.

Argentina was the first Latin American country to report a case of monkeypox, which was later joined by Brazil, Mexico and Venezuela. (Report by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Alexander Villegas)

