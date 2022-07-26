Left Menu

Chhattisgarh reports 640 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; active tally at 3,919

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 26-07-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 22:46 IST
Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 640 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 5.16 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,63,771, while the death toll increased by one to reach 14,059, an official said.

The recovery count increased to 11,45,793 after 610 people recovered from the infection during the day, leaving the state with 3,919 active cases, he said.

''Raipur led with 224 cases, followed by 55 in Durg, 47 in Rajnandgaon, 36 in Bilaspur, 35 in Mahasamund, 33 in Balodabazar, 26 in Korba and 25 in Jashpur, among other districts. No fresh coronavirus cases were reported in two districts,'' the official said.

With 12,394 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,81,95,282,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,63,771, new cases 640, death toll 14,059, recoveries 11,45,793, active cases 3,919, total tests 1,81,95,282.

