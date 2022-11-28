Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 840 symptomatic, 3,048 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27; Clashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

Beijing reports 840 symptomatic, 3,048 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27

China's capital Beijing reported 840 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 3,048 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 27, local government authorities said on Monday. This compared with 747 symptomatic and 3,560 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Clashes in Shanghai as COVID protests flare across China

Hundreds of demonstrators and police clashed in Shanghai on Sunday night as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for a third day and spread to several cities in the wake of a deadly fire in the country's far west. The wave of civil disobedience is unprecedented in mainland China since President Xi Jinping assumed power a decade ago, as frustration mounts over his signature zero-COVID policy nearly three years into the pandemic. The COVID measures are also exacting a heavy toll on the world's second-largest economy.

Uganda's president extends Ebola epicenter's quarantine for 21 days

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has extended a quarantine placed on two districts that are the epicenter of the country's Ebola outbreak by 21 days, adding that his government's response to the disease was succeeding. Movement into and out of Mubende and Kassanda districts in central Uganda will be restricted up to Dec. 17, the presidency said late on Saturday. It was originally imposed for 21 days on Oct. 15, then extended for the same period on Nov. 5.

Shanghai reports 16 symptomatic, and 128 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27

Shanghai reported 16 new domestically transmitted symptomatic coronavirus cases for Nov. 27, up from 11 a day earlier, while 128 local asymptomatic cases were reported, up from 119 the previous day, the city government said on Monday. Four cases were reported outside quarantined areas, compared with four the day before.

