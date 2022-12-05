Left Menu

Kenya's Health CS pledges to spearhead people-centered approach to healthcare delivery

“The issues raised including that of human resource are not matters we can’t surmount. The issues will be addressed progressively.” Pledged Nakhumicha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:45 IST
Kenya's Health CS pledges to spearhead people-centered approach to healthcare delivery
The health CS committed to streamlining operations at the ministry to harmonize them with the government’s health agenda even as she pledged to look into the grievances of staff. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Kenya

Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha has pledged to spearhead a people-centered approach to healthcare delivery in the country.

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with all staff at the ministry, the health CS said there was a need for a balanced, holistic, and people-centered approach in the management of services if the country is to realize its healthcare agenda.

"I urge you to be customer focused, faithfully observe respective professional codes of conduct and adhere to all government directives and regulations," she challenged members of staff.

The health CS committed to streamlining operations at the ministry to harmonize them with the government's health agenda even as she pledged to look into the grievances of staff.

"The issues raised including that of human resources are not matters we can't surmount. The issues will be addressed progressively." Pledged Nakhumicha.

She said the ministry is in the process of aligning its operations with Executive order 01 of 2022 that defines the functions of the ministry of health.

Present during the meeting was principal secretary state department for medical services Engineer Peter Tum, state department for health standards and professional management principal secretary Dr. Josephine Mburu, acting director general for health Dr. Patrick Amoth and head of the various directorates at the ministry of health.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022