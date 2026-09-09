Rising Shadows: The Resurgence of Far-Right Politics in Germany

Eva Umlauf, a Holocaust survivor, has voiced her alarm over the ascending far-right movement in Germany. This sentiment follows a significant election victory by the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Saxony-Anhalt, raising the possibility of a far-right party gaining power in a German state for the first time since World War Two.

Umlauf, a Slovakian-born pediatrician currently based in Munich, visits schools to educate children about the Holocaust and serves as president of the International Auschwitz Committee. Her concerns echo those of many minority group representatives amidst rising opinion polls for the far-right in several German states.

The AfD, founded in 2013, denies ties to the Nazi era and positions its policies as common sense. However, opponents accuse the party of downplaying Nazi history. Recent election tensions have been exacerbated by increasing antisemitic incidents across Europe, prompting fears among the Jewish community and other minority groups.