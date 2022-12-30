Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 20:04 IST
Maha sees 18 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally now 172
Maharashtra on Friday reported 18 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 81,36,633, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,417, a health official said.

The addition to the tally was lower than the 27 cases reported on Thursday, which had also seen a death, he pointed out.

Mumbai led with eight cases, followed by six in Pune circle, two in Aurangabad circle and one each in Nashik and Nagpur circles.

The recovery count increased by 14 in the last 24 hours to touch 79,88,044, leaving the state with an active caseload of 172, he said.

The active cases include 57 in Pune district, 48 in Mumbai and 12 in Thane, he added.

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,59,17,803 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 13,027 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 8136633; fresh cases 18; death toll 1,48,417; recoveries 79,88,044; active cases 172; total tests: 8,59,17,803.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

