Lupin launches fixed-dose triple drug combination to manage asthma

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2023 16:46 IST
Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Thursday said it has launched a fixed-dose triple drug combination of Indacaterol, Glycopyrronium and Mometasone for managing asthma.

The product launched under the brand name DIFIZMA is being offered as a dry powder inhalation, the company said in a regulatory filing.

''DIFIZMA is the only FDC (fixed-dose combination) that has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for the treatment of inadequately controlled asthma,'' it said.

The product will help in the management of inadequately controlled asthma by improving lung function, providing better symptom control and reducing exacerbations. The drug will be available in one strength with a fixed-dose to be taken once daily, the company added.

Lupin India Region Formulations President Rajeev Sibal claimed that DIFIZMA is a first-of-its-kind novel combination product available in India.

It is aimed at catering to the unmet need of patients with inadequately controlled asthma and aligns closely with Lupin's ideology of patient-centricity and enabling accessibility for medicines, he added.

