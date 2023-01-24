$2.54 billion needed to tackle unprecedented health needs in 2023: WHO
UN News | Updated: 24-01-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 24-01-2023 00:04 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine says its forces repel constant Russian attacks in east
Russian missile strike kills one in east Ukraine - governor
Russian attack on market kills woman in east Ukraine - officials
Ukraine school spurns Russian claim of troops killed there