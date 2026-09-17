Ed Sheeran Tour Erupts Amid Macklemore Controversy Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

Ed Sheeran's U.S. tour faces disruption after rapper Macklemore was dropped for his pro-Palestinian remarks. Various opening acts and Sheeran's own band exited in solidarity with Macklemore. Sheeran stated the removal decision was not his, but promoters'. The debate draws reactions from artists worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 09:36 IST
Ed Sheeran Tour Erupts Amid Macklemore Controversy Over 'Free Palestine' Remarks

The musical world was shaken as Ed Sheeran's U.S. tour hit a dramatic note. Macklemore, known for advocating Palestinian rights, was axed from the lineup, allegedly due to pressure from promoters and venue owners. His remarks criticizing Israeli actions prompted the move.

While Sheeran distanced himself from the decision, asserting it was not his choice, his stance did not prevent a chain reaction. Several artists, including his opening acts like Finneas and the band Lukas Graham, withdrew from the tour in support of Macklemore.

The situation highlighted the longstanding tension in the entertainment industry when it comes to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Figures such as Greta Thunberg and Colin Kaepernick voiced solidarity with Macklemore, while others, like Pink, expressed concerns over potential safety risks and previous controversial actions by the rapper.

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