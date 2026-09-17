Powerus and Pakistan Army Forge Drone Agreement Amid Evolving US Relations

U.S. drone company Powerus and the Pakistan Army have signed a memorandum of understanding for an initial order of unmanned aerial systems. Though financial details remain undisclosed, this strategic move highlights bolstered U.S.-Pakistan relations under President Trump. Powerus plans to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 09:36 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 09:36 IST
Powerus and Pakistan Army Forge Drone Agreement Amid Evolving US Relations

Powerus, a U.S.-based drone firm, has secured a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Army, co-founder Brett Velicovich confirmed to Reuters. This agreement includes an initial order for drone systems, although specific technologies and contract values were withheld due to confidentiality and security concerns.

The deal marks a significant step in U.S.-Pakistan relations, highlighting closer defense ties under President Donald Trump's leadership. Powerus is set to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a publicly traded firm partly owned by Trump's sons, adding an intriguing layer to the geopolitical dynamics.

Despite speculation, Powerus’ co-founder Andrew Fox denies the firm’s growth is linked to the Trump sons, emphasizing business merits over familial ties. This collaboration may pave the way for enhanced technology exchange between the U.S. and Pakistan, especially in defense capabilities.

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