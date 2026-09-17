Powerus and Pakistan Army Forge Drone Agreement Amid Evolving US Relations

Powerus, a U.S.-based drone firm, has secured a memorandum of understanding with the Pakistan Army, co-founder Brett Velicovich confirmed to Reuters. This agreement includes an initial order for drone systems, although specific technologies and contract values were withheld due to confidentiality and security concerns.

The deal marks a significant step in U.S.-Pakistan relations, highlighting closer defense ties under President Donald Trump's leadership. Powerus is set to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a publicly traded firm partly owned by Trump's sons, adding an intriguing layer to the geopolitical dynamics.

Despite speculation, Powerus’ co-founder Andrew Fox denies the firm’s growth is linked to the Trump sons, emphasizing business merits over familial ties. This collaboration may pave the way for enhanced technology exchange between the U.S. and Pakistan, especially in defense capabilities.