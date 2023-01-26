COVID-19: Maharashtra logs 12 new cases, one death; active tally 94

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 12 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection tally to 81,37,100, the state health department said. With the death of one patient during the day, the state's fatality count grew to 1,48,421.

On Wednesday, the state had witnessed 13 new cases, but no fatality. A total of 11,123 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours, raising the overall test count to 8,62,15,428, the health department said in a bulletin. The Mumbai administrative circle reported the highest number of four new cases, followed by three each in Nashik and Pune, one each in Nagpur and Aurangabad. Other circles, including Akola, Latur and Kolhapur, did not report any case. An administrative circle comprises multiple districts.

The overall recovery count rose to 79,88,585 after 19 patients recuperated from the ailment in the last 24 hours, leaving the state with 94 active cases, the department said. Of these active cases, the highest number was in Pune district (26), followed by Thane district (20) and Mumbai (19), among other districts.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

The health department said that as many as 5,80,369 passengers have arrived at the international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 when authorities started screening travellers in the wake of a spurt in cases in China and some other countries.

As per the bulletin, 28 international passengers have tested positive for coronavirus in the RT-PCR tests at these airports so far. The latest passenger who tested positive hailed from Aurangabad in Maharashtra.

Of these patients, seven were from Mumbai, three from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Aurangabad, and Sangli (all in Maharashtra). Five others were from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and one each from Goa, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha and Telangana, the health department said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases: 81,37,100, new cases: 12, death toll: 1,48,421, tests so far: 8,62,15,428.

