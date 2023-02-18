Left Menu

Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory

Argentina confirmed on Saturday two new cases of bird flu detected in wild birds, three days after reporting the first findings of the disease in the South American region. The virus has spurred import bans in some countries and pushed egg prices to record highs in some parts of the world. Several countries in South America, including Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela, have already found cases of bird flu in their territory.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2023 23:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 23:02 IST
Argentina reports new cases of bird flu in its territory

Argentina confirmed on Saturday two new cases of bird flu detected in wild birds, three days after reporting the first findings of the disease in the South American region. "We have detected a second case in two wild ducks found dead in the province of Cordoba," the Argentine National Service of Health and Agrifood Quality (SENASA) of the southern country said on Twitter.

Argentina, along with Uruguay - two important international agricultural producers - this week declared a state of sanitary emergency due to the first cases reported last Wednesday. Officials in both countries said they reinforced controls at borders and internally as a result of the ongoing problem.

Avian flu, which has reached new corners of the globe, has become endemic for the first time in some wild birds that transmit the virus to poultry, experts said. The virus has spurred import bans in some countries and pushed egg prices to record highs in some parts of the world.

Several countries in South America, including Colombia, Bolivia, Ecuador and Venezuela, have already found cases of bird flu in their territory. Brazil, the world's biggest chicken exporter, has never reported a case but is on alert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023