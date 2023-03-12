Left Menu

Single-day rise of 524 Covid cases in India

12-03-2023
Single-day rise of 524 Covid cases in India
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India logged 524 new coronavirus cases after a gap of 113 days, while the active cases rose to 3,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,093, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

