Single-day rise of 524 Covid cases in India
- Country:
- India
India logged 524 new coronavirus cases after a gap of 113 days, while the active cases rose to 3,618, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The death toll has increased to 5,30,781 with one death reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,90,492).
The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,56,093, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent. According to the ministry's website, 220.64 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID-19
- Kerala
- the ministry
- India
- Covid
ALSO READ
Kerala farmer reportedly missing from Israel returns to India
Covid-19 likely came from lab leak in China, says news report citing US energy department
Uproar in Kerala assembly as Congress MLA reads out ED report on Life Mission case
Kerala Guv suspends KTU resolutions on appointment of sub-committee for assisting VC
No definitive conclusion on COVID-19 origin theory: White House