HSBC to ditch Canary Wharf tower in favour of central London - memo

Europe's largest bank told staff its preferred option was to move to the redeveloped former offices of telecoms firm BT, a development known as Panorama St Paul's. The bank began a review to assess its "best future location in London" last year, Reuters reported, ahead of its lease expiring at the 45-floor tower at 8 Canada Square in early 2027.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-06-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 12:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@HSBCIndia)
The bank began a review to assess its "best future location in London" last year, Reuters reported, ahead of its lease expiring at the 45-floor tower at 8 Canada Square in early 2027. The Times first reported HSBC's decision earlier on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

