WHO says 23 Legionellosis-linked deaths reported in Poland

A total of 23 deaths linked to legionellosis have been reported from Poland as of Sept. 11, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

In August, authorities said Poland's domestic security agency was investigating whether an outbreak of legionnaires' disease might be the result of intentional tampering with the water system.

Also Read: Poland's military denies that Polish helicopter crossed Belarus border

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)