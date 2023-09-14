Left Menu

WHO says 23 Legionellosis-linked deaths reported in Poland

Updated: 14-09-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:34 IST
WHO says 23 Legionellosis-linked deaths reported in Poland
Representative Image

A total of 23 deaths linked to legionellosis have been reported from Poland as of Sept. 11, the World Health Organization said on Thursday.

In August, authorities said Poland's domestic security agency was investigating whether an outbreak of legionnaires' disease might be the result of intentional tampering with the water system.

