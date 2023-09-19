Left Menu

Nipah outbreak under control but threat is not over yet, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the Nipah outbreak reported from Kozhikode district is under control but the threat of the infectious disease is not over yet.He said that at present, it is not possible to rule out the chance of a second wave of the Nipah outbreak.It cannot be said that the threat of Nipah is completely over, the Chief Minister told a press conference here.Vijayan said the state health system could effectively prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-09-2023 18:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 18:52 IST
Nipah outbreak under control but threat is not over yet, says Kerala CM
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday the Nipah outbreak reported from Kozhikode district is under control but the threat of the infectious disease is not over yet.

He said that at present, it is not possible to rule out the chance of a second wave of the Nipah outbreak.

''It cannot be said that the threat of Nipah is completely over,'' the Chief Minister told a press conference here.

Vijayan said the state health system could effectively prevent the spread of the deadly virus. ''The health system is working cautiously. Early detection of the virus averted a dangerous situation,'' he said.

Narrating the steps taken by the government to check the prevention of the disease, Vijayan said currently 994 people are under surveillance.

Samples of 304 people were collected, and of this, the test results of 267 people have been received, he added.

He said six people tested positive and nine people are under observation at Kozhikode Medical College.

The Chief Minister said even the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) could not provide a clear answer to why Nipah cases are being reported from Kozhikode district.

Nipah cases were reported from the Kozhikode district on previous occasions in 2018 and 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023