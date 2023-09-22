Left Menu

No new Nipah case in Kerala, says Health Minister

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-09-2023 20:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 20:43 IST
Kerala Health Minister Veena George said no new positive case of Nipah was reported in the state on Friday and seven more samples were tested negative.

As many as 66 people, who completed isolation, were excluded from the contact list, she said.

At present, 915 people were there on the contact list and 365 samples had been sent for examination so far, George said in a statement here after an evaluation meeting.

The condition of all those persons under treatment, including that of the nine-year-old boy is stable as of now, she said.

The minister also said that steps would be taken to ensure facilities for TrueNat testing in all state and district level labs, including at public health labs, she said.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) would be prepared as per the guidelines of the ICMR, the minister added.

The total number of cases of Nipah infection confirmed in the state were six, of which two persons died.

