Telangana CM down with viral fever, should be ok soon, says son Rama Rao

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-09-2023 00:59 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 22:36 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been suffering from viral fever, accompanied by cough, for the last one week and he should be ok in a few days, his son and minister K T Rama Rao said on Tuesday.

CM Chandrasekhar Rao (69) is being treated at home by his medical team and is being monitored closely, Rama Rao said on X (formerly Twitter).

''As per Doctors he should be able to get back to normalcy in a few days,'' said Rama Rao, who is the Working President of ruling BRS, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

