Tragedy Strikes: Four Indian Students Drown in Russian River
Four Indian medical students from Maharashtra drowned in the Volkhov River near St Petersburg, Russia. They were studying at Novgorod State University. A fifth student was rescued. Local authorities continue to search for two missing bodies. The incident has drawn condolences from Indian and Russian officials.
Country:
Russian Federation
In a heartbreaking turn of events, four Indian medical students from Maharashtra drowned in the rapidly flowing Volkhov River near St Petersburg, Russia, authorities disclosed on Friday. This incident marks a devastating blow to the Indian student community in the country.
The students, identified as Harshal Anantrao Desale, Jishan Ashpak Pinjari, Jia Firoj Pinjari, and Malik Gulamgous Mohammad Yakub, were attending Novgorod State University. The tragic episode occurred as they attempted to rescue a female friend. Jishan and Jia were siblings, adding another layer of sorrow to the already grievous event.
The Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi commented on the unfortunate incident, noting that a fifth student, Nisha Bhupesh Sonawane, was saved and is currently receiving medical attention. Efforts are underway to repatriate the bodies to India promptly while the search for the remaining two continues.
