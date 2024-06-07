Diarrhoea Outbreak in Himachal Pradesh: 58 New Cases Reported

In a concerning development, fifty-eight new cases of diarrhoea have surfaced in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district over the past 48 hours. This brings the district's total case count to 310, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. R.K. Agnihotri, confirmed that 58 cases were detected in the last two days leading up to Friday evening. Currently, 14 patients are hospitalized while 233 have been discharged. The remaining patients are receiving treatment at home.

Villages in the Lamblu, Chamned, Gasota, Bafrin, and Pandher gram panchayats have reported cases over the past week, affecting a population of around 4,550. In response, a Health department team visited the affected areas, advising residents on precautionary measures.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has demanded detailed reports on the outbreak and instructed the Health department to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines and other essential facilities. The Jal Shakti department has been directed to chlorinate all water sources and ensure a clean water supply to prevent further spread.

This incident follows a similar outbreak in March that affected more than 400 people in Hamirpur and another in January 2023, which impacted around 1,000 people in the Rangas area of Nadaun.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)