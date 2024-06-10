Left Menu

Tragic Collision Near Shriram Nagar: Two Dead, Three Injured

A tragic collision near the Shriram Nagar intersection resulted in two deaths and three injuries. Amit Mishra and Dilip were declared dead, while the others are being treated in different hospitals. The accident involved two motorcycles.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 10-06-2024 23:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 23:50 IST
Amit Mishra
In a tragic incident near the Shriram Nagar intersection, two people lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries following a collision between two motorcycles on Monday, local police reported.

The mishap occurred when Amit Mishra, 32, was traveling with his wife Anita, 30, from Ugharpur to Basti. Their motorcycle was struck by another bike carrying three youngsters--Suraj, 25, Dilip, 21, and Swaraj, 19. The victims were all taken to Birsinghpur hospital, where doctors pronounced Amit dead on arrival, according to Ramraj, in-charge of the Birsinghpur police outpost.

Dilip succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Swaraj was moved to a private hospital by his family, while Suraj and Anita were admitted to the Government Medical College for further care.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

