In a concerning escalation, Ukrainian military officials reported that a military hospital in Kharkiv was targeted by Russian drones late on Saturday night.

The attack left several soldiers injured while they were receiving treatment at the facility in Ukraine's second-largest city, according to information released on the Telegram messaging platform by the military's General Staff.

As tension in the region continues to mount, the assault marks another act of aggression in the ongoing conflict, showcasing the vulnerability of medical facilities amidst warfare.

