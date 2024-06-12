Mining Titans Offer $26 Billion to Resolve Mariana Disaster Claims
Mining giants Vale and BHP, along with Samarco, will present Brazilian authorities with a new offer of 140 billion reais to settle reparations over the 2015 Mariana disaster. The proposal includes 37 billion reais already disbursed, which is 13 billion reais more than a previous offer rejected by the government.
Mining giants Vale and BHP, along with their joint venture Samarco, will present Brazilian authorities with a new offer to settle reparations over the 2015 Mariana disaster, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.
Their new proposal is set to total around 140 billion reais ($26.09 billion), including 37 billion reais already disbursed, O Globo said. That would represent some 13 billion reais more than a previous offer rejected by the Brazilian government.
($1 = 5.3656 reais)
