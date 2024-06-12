Left Menu

Global Collaboration to Combat Congenital Heart Disease in Children

Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in India and Healing Little Hearts Foundation in the UK have signed an MOU to provide critical care for children with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD). The collaboration aims to enhance healthcare delivery through screening camps and knowledge exchange.

12-06-2024
In a landmark initiative aimed at accessible healthcare for children, Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research in India and the UK's Healing Little Hearts Foundation have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement focuses on critical care for children suffering from Congenital Heart Disease (CHD), a condition affecting 8-10 out of every 1,000 children born in India, a number expected to rise fivefold in the next five years according to government statistics.

The MOU facilitates the organisation of screening camps, knowledge exchange, and improved healthcare delivery. The Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Multi-Speciality Hospital, known for its free compassionate care, extends its services through this collaboration. It works alongside Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Child Heart Care, providing free paediatric cardiac treatment in India and abroad, making it the world's largest network of cardiology hospitals without billing counters.

Dr. Sanjiv Nichani, Founder of Healing Little Hearts, UK, expressed gratitude for the collaboration in the presence of Sadguru, noting the potential for profound healing at Satya Sai Gram. He commended the warm hospitality and emphasized the commitment to saving lives and improving health outcomes. This partnership, under the Sri Madhusudan Sai Global Humanitarian Mission, marks a significant step in alleviating CHD burdens on families, underscoring the principle that the joy of healing transcends all else.

