India's First Innovation Lab Revolutionizes Rural Eye Care

Sankara Eye Foundation has launched India's first Innovation Lab, supported by G.D. Naidu Charities, to advance eye care through cutting-edge research, development, and training. The lab aims to deliver high-quality eye care solutions, especially to underserved rural populations, by focusing on new devices, AI-enhanced diagnostics, and comprehensive training programs.

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:42 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Sankara Eye Foundation has inaugurated India's pioneering Innovation Lab, backed by G.D. Naidu Charities, with a mission to revolutionize eye care services. Located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the lab is dedicated to advancing research, development, and training to provide equitable eye care access across India, including its remotest villages.

Officially launched by Shri G.D. Gopal, Chairman of G.D. Naidu Charities, and graced by esteemed dignitaries such as Dr. S.V. Balasubramaniam and Shri Dr. R. V. Ramani, the lab focuses on developing new medical devices, AI-driven electronic medical records, clinical trials, and specialized training programs.

By harnessing AI and digital health technologies, the center aims to enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment outcomes, ensuring that high-quality eye care reaches rural and underserved communities. The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art simulation laboratories, surgical training suites, and tele-ophthalmology training areas, fostering global collaborations to adopt best practices in eye health.

