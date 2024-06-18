Left Menu

Rajasthan's Vision: Health-Centric 'Developed Rajasthan-2047' Roadmap

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a pre-budget meeting with health sector representatives, emphasizing a health-focused vision for a 'Developed Rajasthan-2047.' Deputy CM Diya Kumari highlighted innovations and commitment to robust health services, promising no shortage of resources. The budget will be presented in July's second week.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma convened a pre-budget meeting on Tuesday with representatives from the health sector and medical institutions at his office. Sharma emphasized that the upcoming budget will incorporate a visionary roadmap for the next five years, aiming for a 'Developed Rajasthan-2047.'

Sharma stated that a future-oriented action plan would ensure proper resource allocation, ultimately fulfilling the state's vision. Suggestions from expert representatives will be considered to formulate a public welfare-oriented budget, he added.

'The good health of the people of Rajasthan is the first priority,' Sharma declared, highlighting the state's commitment to expanding and strengthening health services under the 'Ayushman Rajasthan' initiative. Sharma noted that Rajasthan has excelled in various health parameters in India during its 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra,' transforming over 10,000 wellness centers into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that good governance hinges on the participation of all societal sections. She affirmed the state's dedication to building a robust, accessible, and sensitive health system, ensuring comprehensive health services for the public. Kumari assured that financial resources would be ample to support these initiatives. The Rajasthan government is set to present its budget in the second week of July.

