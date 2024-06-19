AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha's Tenure Extended till 2025

In a recent development, the Centre has extended the tenure of AYUSH Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha by one more year, as per an official order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

This marks Kotecha's third extension since his appointment in 2017. He has been granted additional two-year extensions twice, in 2020 and 2022. The current extension will see him continue until June 28, 2025.

The news arrives just as preparations are underway for the International Day of Yoga, a key event for the Ministry of AYUSH, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead on June 21, 2024, at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre in Srinagar.

