Heatwave Crisis: Health Ministry Steps Up Preparedness in Hospitals

Union Health Minister JP Nadda reviewed the country's heatwave situation, urging officials to ensure central government hospitals are ready to provide optimal care. Special heatwave units will be established. States and Union Territories were advised to improve heatstroke rooms, ORS corners, and implement critical fire and electrical safety measures.

JP Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

Amid scalding temperatures sweeping large parts of the country, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday took stock of the heatwave situation and reviewed the preparedness of central government hospitals.

In a strong directive to officials, Nadda emphasized the necessity for all hospitals to be equipped to deliver the best care to those affected by the extreme heat. To this end, he ordered the establishment of special heatwave units in central government-run hospitals.

Earlier in the month, the Union health ministry had already advised states and Union Territories to conduct follow-up reviews to ensure the presence of dedicated heatstroke rooms and ORS corners. Additionally, the ministry urged strengthening of surveillance and implementation of critical fire and electrical safety measures across all healthcare facilities.

