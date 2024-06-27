Kerala's Groundbreaking Organ Transplant Institute to Rise in Kozhikode

The Kerala government has announced the establishment of an Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Kozhikode, a move aimed at curbing exploitation within the sector.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while chairing the state Cabinet meeting, unveiled the Rs 558.68 crore project, emphasizing its role in making organ transplants more affordable and accessible to the public.

'With this significant investment, Kerala continues to make remarkable strides in public health, ensuring equitable access to advanced medical care for all,' Vijayan stated in a post on X. The institute will be developed in two phases utilizing funds from KIIFB.

