Kerala's Groundbreaking Organ Transplant Institute to Rise in Kozhikode
The Kerala government plans to establish an Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Kozhikode, addressing exploitation in the sector. The Rs 558.68 crore project aims to provide affordable transplants using KIIFB funds, enhancing public health and ensuring equitable medical care, announced Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The Kerala government has announced the establishment of an Institute of Organ and Tissue Transplantation in Kozhikode, a move aimed at curbing exploitation within the sector.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, while chairing the state Cabinet meeting, unveiled the Rs 558.68 crore project, emphasizing its role in making organ transplants more affordable and accessible to the public.
'With this significant investment, Kerala continues to make remarkable strides in public health, ensuring equitable access to advanced medical care for all,' Vijayan stated in a post on X. The institute will be developed in two phases utilizing funds from KIIFB.
