DNA Test Solves Ice Cream Mystery in Mumbai

A recent investigation has unraveled the mystery behind a fingertip found inside an ice cream cone in Mumbai's Malad area. DNA tests confirmed the fingertip belongs to Omkar Pote, an employee at an Indapur-based ice cream factory in Pune, according to a police official on Thursday.

In a shocking turn of events, the Forensic Sciences Laboratory report received during the day revealed that the DNA in the fingertip matched that of Pote. Authorities have confirmed that a part of Pote's middle finger was severed during the ice cream filling process at the Indapur facility.

The severed fingertip was later discovered in an ice cream cone ordered by a Malad-based doctor, who promptly alerted the authorities, the official noted.

