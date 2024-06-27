Left Menu

DNA Test Solves Ice Cream Mystery in Mumbai

A recent DNA test has linked a fingertip found in an ice cream cone in Mumbai's Malad area to Omkar Pote, an employee of an ice cream factory in Indapur, Pune. The incident occurred during the ice cream filling process, leading to its unexpected discovery by a Malad doctor.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 23:28 IST
DNA Test Solves Ice Cream Mystery in Mumbai
employee
  • Country:
  • India

A recent investigation has unraveled the mystery behind a fingertip found inside an ice cream cone in Mumbai's Malad area. DNA tests confirmed the fingertip belongs to Omkar Pote, an employee at an Indapur-based ice cream factory in Pune, according to a police official on Thursday.

In a shocking turn of events, the Forensic Sciences Laboratory report received during the day revealed that the DNA in the fingertip matched that of Pote. Authorities have confirmed that a part of Pote's middle finger was severed during the ice cream filling process at the Indapur facility.

The severed fingertip was later discovered in an ice cream cone ordered by a Malad-based doctor, who promptly alerted the authorities, the official noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024