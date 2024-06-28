Left Menu

Australian Aged Care Homes Failing Compliance: A Crisis Unveiled

A new analysis by the UTS Ageing Research Collaborative reveals that nearly two-thirds of Australian aged care homes fall short of mandated direct care levels. Despite funding increases, many providers are not meeting care standards, resulting in significant financial surpluses and inadequate resident care.

PTI | Sydney | Updated: 28-06-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 10:58 IST
In a recent report, the UTS Ageing Research Collaborative has uncovered alarming findings about the Australian aged care sector. Nearly two-thirds of aged care homes are not meeting the mandated levels of direct care that residents are entitled to. This revelation comes despite federal funding aimed at ensuring adequate care services.

The 2023-24 mid-year report highlights that while many providers are delivering high-quality care, a significant number are failing to do so. Taxpayers have contributed millions of dollars to support these care services, yet compliance remains a serious issue.

With new government standards requiring 200 minutes of direct care per resident per day, providers have been given necessary funding to employ adequate staff. However, the report shows widespread non-compliance, particularly in metropolitan and larger regional centers, often managed by for-profit operators. As new standards come into effect, the situation may deteriorate further.

