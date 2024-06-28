Left Menu

Digital Devices and Tantrums: A Double-Edged Sword for Children's Emotional Health

Handing children digital devices during tantrums can hinder their emotional development, leading to anger management issues later in life. Research shows that parents often resort to digital devices to pacify children with poor emotional control, exacerbating the issue. Experts recommend parental guidance over digital distractions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:39 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
Handing children digital devices during tantrums can hinder their emotional development, leading to anger management issues later in life, research has found.

Conversely, parents of children with poor emotional control are more likely to use digital devices to calm them, worsening the problem. According to a study from Hungary and Canada, this trend can severely impact a child's ability to manage emotions.

"Tantrums cannot be cured by digital devices. Children need to learn to manage negative emotions with parental help," said Veronika Konok from Eotvos Lorand University.

The researchers followed 300 parents and found that children who were pacified using digital devices exhibited poorer anger and frustration management skills. The study recommends parents coach their children through difficult moments, rather than avoiding them with digital distractions.

Providing parents support through professional training and counseling could improve children's mental health and well-being, the researchers suggested.

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

