Thrilling Wimbledon Showdowns: Alcaraz, Raducanu, and More!

The first day of Wimbledon promises thrilling matchups on the main showcourts, featuring top seeds like Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu, and Coco Gauff. Other exciting matches include Daniil Medvedev taking on Aleksandar Kovacevic and Naomi Osaka facing Diane Parry. Don't miss the action starting at 1000 GMT!

Order of play on the main showcourts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play begins at 1000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT):

3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Mark Lajal (Estonia) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v Emma Raducanu (Britain)

Caroline Dolehide (U.S) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

Aleksandar Kovacevic (U.S) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Emina Bektas (U.S) v 3- Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

10-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Charles Broom (Britain)

Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Diane Parry (France) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Sloane Stephens (U.S)

