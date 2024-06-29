Thrilling Wimbledon Showdowns: Alcaraz, Raducanu, and More!

Order of play on the main showcourts on the first day of the Wimbledon championships on Monday (play begins at 1000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT (1230 GMT):

3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) v Mark Lajal (Estonia) Ekaterina Alexandrova (Russia) v Emma Raducanu (Britain)

Caroline Dolehide (U.S) v 2-Coco Gauff (U.S) COURT ONE (1200 GMT)

Aleksandar Kovacevic (U.S) v 5-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Emina Bektas (U.S) v 3- Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus)

1-Jannik Sinner (Italy) v Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) COURT TWO (1000 GMT)

10-Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) v Dusan Lajovic (Serbia) Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland) v Charles Broom (Britain)

Naomi Osaka (Japan) v Diane Parry (France) Victoria Azarenka (Belarus) v Sloane Stephens (U.S)

