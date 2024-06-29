Prioritizing Health: Key Reforms for Modi's Third Term

With urgency echoing in the healthcare sector, experts have laid out key reforms for the Modi government as it enters its third consecutive term. From the restructuring of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to accelerating the digital health mission, priorities have been defined.

Leaders urge a comprehensive approach centered on preventive healthcare, infrastructure strengthening, and increased healthcare spending. Dr. Girdhar Gyani, Director General of AHPI, emphasized the need to promote preventive health measures such as sanitation, clean drinking water, and nutrition, while also accelerating health and wellness centres for education and screening.

Increased healthcare spending, restructuring Ayushman Bharat, and promoting medical tourism are highlighted as necessary steps to achieve universal health coverage. Experts also stress on streamlining the GST framework and incentivizing the private sector to bridge healthcare gaps.

