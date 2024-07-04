Left Menu

Gen Z in Latin America: Nuts and Dried Fruits on the Rise

The International Nut and Dried Fruit Council's study reveals that while Gen Z in Latin America recognizes the health benefits of nuts and dried fruits, their consumption remains low. Marketing campaigns like NutTunes aim to boost appeal by highlighting health benefits through engaging videos on social media.

A recent study by the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council (INC) sheds light on the dietary preferences of Latin America's Gen Z, emphasizing their consumption of nuts and dried fruits. Despite acknowledging the health benefits of these foods, their overall consumption remains relatively low among this demographic.

Generation Z places high importance on nutrient-rich, plant-based foods that provide essential vitamins, energy, and fiber. However, factors such as taste, price, and lack of information hinder their regular intake of nuts and dried fruits.

In response, INC launched the NutTunes campaign, which uses 3D animation and AI technology to create engaging videos of singing nuts and dried fruits, aiming to highlight their health benefits and capture the interest of Gen Z via social media platforms.

