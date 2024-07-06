FSSAI Enhances Nutritional Labeling for Healthier Food Choices

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has sanctioned new changes in nutritional information labeling on packaged foods, requiring the total salt, sugar, and saturated fat content to be prominently displayed in bold and larger font sizes. This step is expected to aid consumers in making healthier food choices.

FSSAI announced the draft notification, inviting feedback from stakeholders, and emphasized that the clear labeling would inform the public about nutritional values, aiding in the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and promoting overall well-being. The decision was made during the 44th meeting, chaired by Apurva Chandra.

The new rules will also include the per serve percentage contribution to Recommended Dietary Allowances in bold letters. In addition to aiding consumers, these measures align with global efforts against NCDs. FSSAI also continues to issue advisories to prevent misleading claims by food business operators.

