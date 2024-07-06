KEM Hospital Faces Scrutiny Over Video of Patient-Report Folders Used as Paper Plates

King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai has issued show-cause notices to six staff members after a video emerged showing paper plates allegedly made from patient report folders.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has formed a committee to investigate the incident, according to an official statement on Saturday.

Former mayor Kishori Pednekar brought attention to the matter on the social media platform 'X', alleging gross negligence by sharing a video of the paper plates marked with the hospital's name and patient details.

KEM Dean Dr. Sangeeta Ravat stated that the paper plates were made from old CT scan folders given to scrap dealers, emphasizing that these folders should have been shredded before repurposing.

The BMC has tasked the Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) with leading the investigation and has also demanded an explanation from the hospital dean.

The civic body explained that these folders, normally used for CT scan, MRI, and X-ray reports, were improperly repurposed without shredding.

Memos have been issued to those responsible for overseeing the scrap vendor's work.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)