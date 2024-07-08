Left Menu

Sudeep Pharma Regains Full Ownership After Acquiring JRS Pharma Shares

Sudeep Pharma Private Limited has reacquired 100% ownership by purchasing shares from joint venture partner JRS PHARMA. This move marks a significant growth milestone for Sudeep Pharma, enabling them to expand research, development, and their product portfolio. The company assures stakeholders of consistent product quality and service.

In a strategic move to regain full control, Sudeep Pharma Private Limited has successfully reacquired 100% ownership by purchasing shares from their joint venture partner, JRS PHARMA. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Sudeep Pharma's growth trajectory.

Since 2015, Sudeep Pharma and JRS PHARMA have enjoyed a fruitful partnership, combining their respective strengths to achieve substantial growth. Promoters Sujit Bhayani and Family led the initiative, leveraging their robust manufacturing capabilities.

With full ownership, Sudeep Pharma is set to accelerate research and development, expand its product portfolio, and explore new global market opportunities. The company assures all stakeholders that there will be no impact on current operations or product quality.

