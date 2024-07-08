Sudeep Pharma Regains Full Ownership After Acquiring JRS Pharma Shares

In a strategic move to regain full control, Sudeep Pharma Private Limited has successfully reacquired 100% ownership by purchasing shares from their joint venture partner, JRS PHARMA. This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Sudeep Pharma's growth trajectory.

Since 2015, Sudeep Pharma and JRS PHARMA have enjoyed a fruitful partnership, combining their respective strengths to achieve substantial growth. Promoters Sujit Bhayani and Family led the initiative, leveraging their robust manufacturing capabilities.

With full ownership, Sudeep Pharma is set to accelerate research and development, expand its product portfolio, and explore new global market opportunities. The company assures all stakeholders that there will be no impact on current operations or product quality.

