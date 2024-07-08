Government Advances Policy on Free Menstrual Products for School Girls
The Centre is finalizing a national policy to distribute free menstrual hygiene products to school-going girls, as confirmed to the Supreme Court. The court hearing involved a plea for free sanitary pads for girls and proper toilet facilities in government-aided schools, highlighting difficulties faced by adolescent girls from poor backgrounds.
The national policy on the distribution of menstrual hygiene products to school-going girls is nearing completion, the Centre informed the Supreme Court on Monday.
A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala noted Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati's plea for an additional two months to finalize the policy.
The Supreme Court was addressing a plea from Congress leader and social activist Jaya Thakur, seeking directives for the Centre and states to provide free sanitary pads and establish female toilets in all government-aided and residential schools.
