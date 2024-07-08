New Bird Flu Study Shows Limited Airborne Transmission in Ferrets

A recent study has shown that the H5N1 bird flu strain detected in cows in the United States does not easily spread through the air among ferrets. Lead researcher Yoshihiro Kawaoka expressed cautious optimism, noting that while the virus showed some airborne transmission ability, it was not extensive.

Ferrets serve as a reliable model for studying influenza virus spread and infection. In the University of Wisconsin-Madison experiment, infected ferrets were positioned near healthy ones without direct contact. None of the healthy ferrets contracted the virus, although antibodies were found in one, indicating possible infection.

Kawaoka highlighted the importance of this finding, emphasizing that a virus spreading easily via air among humans poses a significant pandemic threat. Currently, public health agencies assess the risk as low, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission. The study also discovered the virus can bind to human-type receptors and spread through the body in mammals, necessitating further research.

