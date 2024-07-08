Left Menu

New Bird Flu Study Shows Limited Airborne Transmission in Ferrets

A study reveals that the H5N1 bird flu strain found in U.S. cows does not easily transmit through the air among ferrets. Although there was minimal airborne transmission, scientists urge caution due to potential human pandemic risks. The study emphasizes preventive measures to halt a possible outbreak.

Updated: 08-07-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 20:30 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A recent study has shown that the H5N1 bird flu strain detected in cows in the United States does not easily spread through the air among ferrets. Lead researcher Yoshihiro Kawaoka expressed cautious optimism, noting that while the virus showed some airborne transmission ability, it was not extensive.

Ferrets serve as a reliable model for studying influenza virus spread and infection. In the University of Wisconsin-Madison experiment, infected ferrets were positioned near healthy ones without direct contact. None of the healthy ferrets contracted the virus, although antibodies were found in one, indicating possible infection.

Kawaoka highlighted the importance of this finding, emphasizing that a virus spreading easily via air among humans poses a significant pandemic threat. Currently, public health agencies assess the risk as low, with no evidence of human-to-human transmission. The study also discovered the virus can bind to human-type receptors and spread through the body in mammals, necessitating further research.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

